JUKI Automation Systems names new president

Things are on the move at JUKI Automation Systems. As every activity brings about change, there is a change in management at JUKI Automation Systems GmbH this year. Jens Mirau, President for many years, will pass on executive management responsibilities to his successor Hiroaki Yamazaki.

Hiroaki Yamazaki will take over the running of the company JUKI Automation Systems GmbH based in Nuremberg, Germany, effective September 1, 2018.



“We are pleased to have found a successor from within the ranks with long experience in sales in particular who will continue developing our European SMT business,” the management team of JUKI Automation Systems GmbH states in a press release.



“I am proud to assume responsibilities for JUKI Automation Systems European headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany. I am confident that we can benefit from synergies that will positively influence the way our business develops due to my existing network at JUKI Corporation in Japan and by working with an experienced and motivated team in Nuremberg. It is a matter of particular concern to me to strengthen cross-border communication and as a result, minimize response times for increase in customer satisfaction,” says Hiroaki Yamazaki.



Hiroaki Yamazaki started his career at JUKI Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, in 1987 – when JUKI introduced the 1st Pick&Place machine to the market. Hiroaki Yamazaki has over 30 years of experience in SMT business and over 20 years of experience in Sales.