Auto startup Borgward makes an American push

Automotive startup, Borgward Group, has officially launched its new U.S. headquarters and R&D centre in Sunnyvale, California.

The US R&D centre is a key milestone in the company's global expansion strategy, which includes selling both traditional and electric vehicles (EVs) across nearly 20 countries in Europe, China, South East Asia, Africa and South America. Borgward launched its most recent BXi7 fully-electric SUV and its GT BX6 SUV in May 2018, and has two new models set to launch in 2019. The company plans to enter the US market in the next three years.



"Our U.S. R&D center provides a crucial gateway for the brand's entry into the North American market in 2021," says Jason Yang, president and CEO, Borgward Group, in a press release. "This expansion also highlights the speed and scale of our development model in having high-quality, high-value production cars available globally, and leveraging the venerable Borgward brand, which has a rich legacy of safety."



The company also claims to be taking a different approach to safety than other EV/AD automakers whose strategies rely mainly on sensors and field testing. By contrast, Borgward's platform will serve as a crucial addition in leveraging AI technology that predicts risky behaviours and integrates learnings back into product development, in order to avoid collisions.



The platform is currently in prototype, with three risk features – automatic honking, advanced risky behaviour identification and labelling, and marking of high-risk physical areas – to be incorporated into Borgward production cars within three years.



"No autonomous automaker has been able to deliver a safe and reliable product. This is in part because the industry's reliance on real road testing cannot generate enough data to predict human error or other risks at a rate sufficient enough to ensure a reliable response," said Dr. Zhou (Joe) Xing, director of artificial intelligence for autonomous driving, Borgward Group, and the creator of this technology.