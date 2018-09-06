© MiR Electronics Production | September 06, 2018
Danish robot company adds six distributors across the Americas
Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), a supplier of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), has added six new distributors in the US, Mexico and Argentina to help meet the [b][/b]increasing demand for its robots worldwide.
MiR, whose North American sales account for nearly a quarter of its worldwide growth, added Allied Automation, based in Indianapolis, Indiana; Empire Automation System in Rochester, N.Y., known as MASEAS; Lydey Automation in Maumee and Brecksville Ohio; i3 Mexico in Monterey Mexico, Murten S.L.R., in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Macon, in Tierra del Feugo, Argentina. This brings the total number of MiR distributors to 143 in 40 countries.
“Automating internal transport with mobile robots is proving to be a key element for manufacturers to optimize production and increase competitiveness,” said Ed Mullen, general manager – North America, Mobile Industrial Robots, in a press release. “This is especially true within multinational corporations that have successfully tested our robots within a few facilities and now want to optimize their internal transportation throughout their plants worldwide. By expanding our distribution network throughout the US and Latin America, we can help even more companies reap the benefits.”
Increased Demand Requires New Distributors, More Focus on Latin America
MiR has grown quickly since its founding in 2013, with sales rising by 500% from 2015 to 2016, and 300% from 2016 to 2017. MiR added its second US office in San Diego this spring, which includes an entire team focused exclusively on growing sales in Latin America.
“Not only are US companies benefiting from our autonomous mobile robots, but there is great potential for growth in Latin America, since many of our multinational customers in the automotive, consumer goods and electronics industries have production plants in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina,” Mullen added. “This provides distributors with ready-made customers, while providing local examples of successful use cases to share with potential customers to demonstrate how automating logistics with mobile robots is helping them save money and increase productivity overall.”
