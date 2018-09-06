© andreypopov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 06, 2018
TIBCO and Jabil team up to deliver industrial IoT solutions
TIBCO Software Inc., which focuses on integration, API management, and analytics, and EMS provider Jabil, are teaming up to deliver innovative industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions for leading brands.
By leveraging TIBCO's Project Flogo framework and ecosystem, Jabil will develop embedded applications with machine learning capabilities for smart appliances and other IoT-enabled consumer products and industrial equipment, a press release reads.
Utilising TIBCO LABS, TIBCO's technology innovation program, Jabil and TIBCO will help brands bring IoT solutions to market faster. The companies expects that the combination of Jabil's deep manufacturing and design expertise, along with TIBCO's integration, analytics, and machine learning solutions, will speed time to market for smart appliances and other IIoT projects.
"Collaborating with a leading electronic services manufacturing company brings TIBCO's market-leading offerings to a key global industry," said Rajeev Kozhikkattuthodi, vice president of product management, TIBCO. "As we continue to evolve Project Flogo's edge computing and machine learning capabilities, we're confident our relationship with Jabil will have a lasting impact on the future of IIoT and advance the manufacturing industry."
Project Flogo provides Jabil with an open source edge application framework for building lightweight, event-driven solutions with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.
"TIBCO brings a wealth of expertise in the areas of software-based edge compute frameworks, as well as machine learning and analytics," said Carey Paulus, vice president, global business units, Jabil. "We're very excited to kick off this new relationship to deliver innovative IoT solutions that enable our customers to explore new business models and build stronger consumer relationships."
