Global semi sales increase 17.4% year-to-year in July

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 39.5 billion for the month of July 2018, an increase of 17.4% compared to the July 2017 total of USD 33.6 billion, says the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

July - Month-to-Month sales in billions

Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 8.34 8.38 0.4% Europe 3.67 3.58 -2.4% Japan 3.39 3.39 -0.1% China 13.59 13.82 1.7% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.32 10.32 0.0% Total 39.31 39.49 0.4%

July - Year-to-Year sales in billions

Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 6.94 8.38 20.7% Europe 3.20 3.58 11.7% Japan 3.04 3.39 11.5% China 10.68 13.82 29.4% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.77 10.32 5.7% Total 33.63 39.49 17.4%

Global sales in July 2018 were 0.4% higher than the June 2018 total of USD 39.3 billion."The global semiconductor industry posted its highest-ever monthly sales in July, easily outpacing last July and narrowly ahead of last month's total," said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "Sales were up year-to-year across every major semiconductor product category and regional market, with the China and Americas markets leading the way with growth of greater than 20 percent."Regionally, sales increased compared to July 2017 in China (29.4%), the Americas (20.7%), Europe (11.7%), Japan (11.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (5.7%). Sales were up compared to last month in China (1.7%) and the Americas (0.4%), held flat in Asia Pacific/All Other, and decreased slightly in Japan (-0.1%), and Europe (-2.4%).