Contract win of $500 million for Lockheed Martin

The U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract worth up to more than USD 500 million to build and deliver more than 200+ electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems (eCASS) to maximize aircraft readiness.

According to Navy Naval Air Systems Command, eCASS saves the Navy money by averting the repair of avionics at the next level of maintenance or sending the parts back to the original equipment manufacturer.



"Lockheed Martin's partnership with the Navy on Automated Test Equipment began more than 30 years ago with the production and sustainment of the legacy CASS family of products," said Amy Gowder, general manager and vice president, Lockheed Martin Training and Logistics Solutions. "Our technology is always evolving and now can support F-35 advanced avionics and other fifth-generation platforms. Our goal remains the same – keep aircraft mission ready at the most affordable lifecycle cost now and for the future."



The previous Navy CASS contract awarded in 2000 to Lockheed Martin was worth USD 287 million.



Since 2010, Lockheed Martin has delivered more than 80 eCASS stations to the Navy, as part of its transition from the legacy CASS testing stations to the smaller, faster and more reliable eCASS.