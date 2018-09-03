© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Harju Elekter expands production capacity in Lithuania

Harju Elekter’s Lithuanian subsidiary RIFAS UAB concluded a contract with construction company Panevezio Statybos Trestas AB for the expansion of its production facilities in Panevežys.

The total cost of the contract is EUR 2.4 million, and the contract includes an option for additional extension (800 square metres). Construction will start after RIFAS will get permission for construction, within September 2018 latest. In 2019, after the completion of the construction work, the office and production area of the Lithuanian subsidiary will increase from 3'500 square metres to 8'200 square metres. The extension allows for significant increase of production capacity to provide products and solutions for our customers in shipbuilding and industry segments.



RIFAS UAB, AS Harju Elekter’s Lithuanian subsidiary, belongs to the Group since 2003. RIFAS provides contract manufacturing services delivering tailor made electrotechnical systems for marine and industrial system integrators.