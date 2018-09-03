© AF Consult

ÅF acquires Profil-Bau Industrial Oy

With the acquisition, ÅF gains a solid base for further expansion within industrial engineering in Finland.

ÅF is one of the stronger players in industrial engineering and automation in the Nordic region. The acquisition is in line with ÅF’s strategy to extend its offering and complement ÅF’s current energy business in Finland.



Profil-Bau is specialized in electrical, automation and mechanical design. Main customer segments include power and industrial plants, mining industry, cable machinery industry, chemical industry and engineering industry.



“Finland is an interesting market and we have clear ambitions to expand our business in the country. The acquisition of Profil-Bau improves our presence in the region and strengthens our offering to industrial customers based in Finland,” says Jonas Gustavsson, President and CEO of ÅF, in a press release.



“We are delighted to become a part of ÅF. The market for our services has been growing for the past few years and partnering with ÅF strengthens our opportunities in major energy and industry automation projects,” says Ismo Lehti, CEO of Profil-Bau Industrial Oy.



Profil-Bau has about 70 employees based in Vantaa, Tampere and Kuopio.The company will be consolidated by the ÅF Group as of September 2018.