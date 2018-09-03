© jenoptik

Jenoptik acquires optical 2D and 3D inspection systems specialists

Jenoptik announces that it has acquired 100% of the shares in both sister companies OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH.

OTTO and OVITEC specialise in optical 2D and 3D inspection systems for quality assurance and process optimisation. With this acquisition the Jenoptik Group is expanding its position as a systems provider of production metrology and industrial image processing applications.



OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH specialise in optical inspection systems for quality assurance and process optimisation, as well as in complex imaging systems for applications in the field of part dimensioning, surface inspection and position detection. The main customers of OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH come primarily from the automotive, stamping and glass industries, as well as from the machine and equipment engineering sector.



Both companies have headquarters in Jena and currently together employ 32 personnel, with forecast revenue for the fiscal year 2018 of around 8 million euros. OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH are operating profitably, with a quality of earnings slightly above the Group level, a press release reads.



“With the acquisition of the two companies and our product range, we are taking a further step towards becoming an integrated provider for sophisticated measuring tasks and efficient production processes”, says Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of Jenoptik AG.