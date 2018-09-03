© BMZ

BMZ Group supply Eurabus with bus battery systems worth €200M

It truly looks like the future belongs to electric mobility. And in the near future, special batteries are expected to power millions of electric vehicles and provided long driving ranges.

The are currently about 300 – out of the roughly 45’000 – German public transport buses that are electrically powered and only half of these use battery technology.



While emission free and carbon neutral driving are seen as the biggest advantages, electric drives offer a real alternative to conventional engines in other respects, for example, electric motors require significantly less maintenance than conventional combustion engines.



For this reason, the BMZ Group, is supplying Eurabus GmbH, with more than 1’000 electric bus battery systems worth 200 million euros. "The battery supply from BMZ to Eurabus is a milestone for the e-bus industry. Europe-wide demand for ebuses is on the increase - a real boom is emerging for public transport,” says Sven Bauer, CEO & Founder of the BMZ Group, in a press release.



The BMZ Group develops battery systems for E-Buses with a length of 12 and 18 meters, designed for use in urban traffic.