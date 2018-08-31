© joingate dreamstime.com

CEO Bob Eulau to leave Sanmina

US-based EMS provider, Sanmina, is announcing that its CEO, Bob Eulau, has resigned from the company.

The Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Michael Clarke, a member of the Board of Directors since 2013, as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2018. In the interim, Jure Sola will lead the Company as Executive Chairman, a press release reads.



"I would like to thank Bob for his hard work and dedication during his 9 years of service with the company and wish him well in his future endeavors," stated Jure Sola in the release.



Michael Clarke has more than 30 years of senior executive, business development and hands-on operational experience managing global companies in electronics manufacturing for the telecommunications, industrial, aerospace and automotive industries.



Michael Clarke was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nortek, Inc. a manufacturer of branded air management, security and technology products for home and work environments from 2011 until its acquisition in 2016. From 2005 until he joined Nortek, Mr. Clarke was Group President of Integrated Networks Solutions, a business at Flex Ltd. He held the position of President and General Manager for Sanmina's Enclosure Systems Division from 1999 to 2005.



"The Board of Directors and I are delighted to have Michael join Sanmina as CEO. Michael's breadth of industry experience and specific knowledge of Sanmina's management team and capabilities will be invaluable to the strategic direction of Sanmina and our future performance," stated Mr. Sola.



"It is truly an honor to join Sanmina as CEO," stated Michael Clarke. "I have long admired Sanmina's deep history, its culture of excellence, its world class manufacturing, and its strong financial position. I look forward to working with my Sanmina colleagues around the world to tackle the many exciting opportunities presented by our markets while continuing our tradition of exceeding the expectations of our customers and partners and achieving the highest shareholder value."