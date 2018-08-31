© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension establishes Hong Kong subsidiary

As part of the company’s continuing growth and worldwide expansion, additive electronics provider Nano Dimension, is expanding its Asia Pacific market coverage, through its newly established subsidiary, Nano Dimension (HK) Limited, by entering into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Guohui Investment.

This development complements other recent Nano Dimension milestones in the region, including the establishment of its regional headquarters in Hong Kong, the appointment of an additional reseller, and sales of its recently launched DragonFly Pro 3D Printer. The reseller, a leading Chinese state-owned enterprise and Global Fortune 500 electronics company, will be focusing on the government sector, and is purchasing a DragonFly Pro 3D printer.



This new agreement also enhances the company’s regional coverage which currently includes China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore. Nano Dimension and Shandong Guohui anticipate that their new cooperation will result in joint scientific work between Israel and APAC, in addition to bringing high-end Israeli talent to Shandong.



“Nano Dimension continues to deliver results in its two largest target markets - the United States and Asia Pacific,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “As we expand our coverage in these key regions, we are witnessing increased interest in our DragonFly Pro 3D Printer, growing collaboration with our strategic partners, and positive feedback from our existing partners. Our Shandong cooperation will contribute to our ongoing marketing activities and will assist us in expanding our reach in China, while our new APAC headquarters and additional printer sales are the latest milestones in our long-term strategy.”