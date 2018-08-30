© Hella

Hella starts shipping from its Kaunas plant

Just 10 months after announcing its intentions to construct a new electronics plant in Kaunas, Lithuania, the company is celebrating its first shipment.

The construction of the company’s 8’000 square metre automotive electronics factory in Kaunas started back in October 2017. In less than a year, the 3’700 square metre industrial premises were built and equipped as well as the 2’300 square metre warehouse along with the 2’000 square metre administrative building.



The company has a current workforce of about 70 employees at its site in Kaunas, but the plan is to recruit 250 employees in total during three years, reports Invest Lithuania – The Lithuanian Investment Promotion Agency.



Serial production of the first product BiLED HighBeam PCBA was officially launched in August. The circuit boards are fitted into the headlamps of European-made cars. It is planned that the production line that started its operation in the factory will produce over 1 million circuit boards per year and the first shipment of the product has already been sent to the client.



“We have reached a very important stage in the history of our new factory – we have sent the first products of Hella Lithuania to our customers,” says the head of Hella Lithuania Michael Jarecki in the report.