© Flir General | August 29, 2018
FLIR completes investment in CVEDIA
FLIR Systems has made a strategic investment in CVEDIA, a developer of machine learning applications that are used to efficiently enable sensor systems with artificial intelligence.
CVEDIA’s SynCity simulator software tool provides ultra-realistic, multi-modal, digital environments for autonomous system OEMs and related sensor makers to train their systems in a much faster, safer, and more affordable manner than by utilising traditional data collection techniques. CVEDIA has developed SynCity to feature real-world physics; simulate a multitude of lighting and environmental conditions; and render objects such as people, animals, and automobiles in a manner that artificial intelligence systems interpret them as real and lifelike.
The investment by FLIR in CVEDIA will create opportunities for the companies to accelerate the development of thermal spectrum-based deep learning training tools for use by FLIR and selected partners in integrating artificial intelligence into FLIR sensors and systems. FLIR’s thermal imaging sensors are an ideal technology for detecting living beings, seeing at night and through adverse environmental conditions, and in identifying industrial process abnormalities, making them a key capability in automotive, military, and industrial applications. The investment will also provide CVEDIA with growth capital to enable the expansion of their business.
“This investment in CVEDIA will enhance our ability to innovate sensing solutions that enable our customers to more quickly and accurately make their mission-critical decisions,” said James Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. “The addition of software algorithms that automatically inform a user or system of critical information is a valuable feature that augments the distinctive and rich data our sensors produce. We see wide applicability of these tools in our innovation of highly advanced solutions, and we look forward to the collaboration with the CVEDIA team.”
The investment by FLIR in CVEDIA will create opportunities for the companies to accelerate the development of thermal spectrum-based deep learning training tools for use by FLIR and selected partners in integrating artificial intelligence into FLIR sensors and systems. FLIR’s thermal imaging sensors are an ideal technology for detecting living beings, seeing at night and through adverse environmental conditions, and in identifying industrial process abnormalities, making them a key capability in automotive, military, and industrial applications. The investment will also provide CVEDIA with growth capital to enable the expansion of their business.
“This investment in CVEDIA will enhance our ability to innovate sensing solutions that enable our customers to more quickly and accurately make their mission-critical decisions,” said James Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. “The addition of software algorithms that automatically inform a user or system of critical information is a valuable feature that augments the distinctive and rich data our sensors produce. We see wide applicability of these tools in our innovation of highly advanced solutions, and we look forward to the collaboration with the CVEDIA team.”
Intensified competition among smartphone companies TrendForce expects global production volume of smartphone to grow by 6% QoQ...
Innovative Circuits beefs up its machine park with Schmid In a move to increase its production capacity, Atlanta-based Innovative...
Geely to build new plant to make a quarter of a million cars The Chinese carmaker is reportedly building a new plant – capable of producing 250’000...
Uniti snags electric car expert from Jaguar Uniti Sweden has hired electric car expert Sally Povolotsky to lead the continued development...
FLIR completes investment in CVEDIA FLIR Systems has made a strategic investment in CVEDIA, a developer of machine learning...
Foxconn signs USD 100M partnership agreement with UW–Madison The Foxconn Group has signed a USD 100 million investment agreement with the University...
Top-15 1H18 semi suppliers – Samsung extends its lead The top-15 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O-S-D—optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) sales ranking for 1H18 includes seven suppliers headquartered in the U.S., three in Europe, two each in South Korea and Taiwan...
AISIN and Denso team up to develop electrification driving modules Aisin Seiki and Denso Corporation says that they have reached a basic agreement to...
Toyota and Uber extend collaboration to automated vehicle tech Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and Uber have agreed to expand their collaboration with...
North American PCB industry keeps recording growth Year-over-year growth continued for the American PBC industry in regards to sales and orders. The...
Yamaha Motor IM expands US operations Yamaha Motor Corporation USA’s Intelligent Machine (IM) Division has outgrown its current...
Nano Dimension sells two 3D printers to US Armed Forces Additive electronics technology provider, Nano Dimension, has sold two DragonFly Pro 3D...
Nokia lands EUR 500 million EU Financing for 5G research Nokia announces that the company has signed a EUR 500 million loan with the European...
GomSpace is moving towards series production A maturing business and well-tested technology has driven GomSpace to its current...
R&M opens new fiber optic production facility in India Swiss developer and provider of cabling systems, R&M, says that it has inaugurated its...
German components distribution remains on track Stable growth and healthy order situation shape the German component distribution market...
MAG Aerospace acquires Ausley Associates This acquisition adds over 200 system engineering, program management, and logistics...
Autoliv to expand production facility in Poland Polish construction company, Mostostal Warszawa, says that it has signed a contract with...
R&M integrates Czech fiber optic cable plant Swiss developer and provider of cabling systems for network infrastructures, R&M is...
North American semi equipment industry posts July 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.36...
Pektron to build new tech centre UK-based electronics manufacturer, Pektron, says it has been granted planning...
Husqvarna Group appoints new CFO Glen Instone, has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of...
Comtech receives $1.3 million order Comtech Telecommunications announces that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, its...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments