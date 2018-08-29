© Bryce Richter

Foxconn signs USD 100M partnership agreement with UW–Madison

The Foxconn Group has signed a USD 100 million investment agreement with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to facilitate engineering and innovation research at the university.

The Foxconn investment will include funding to help establish a new interdisciplinary research facility for the College of Engineering on the UW–Madison campus, a press release from the university states.



FIRST (Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology) will have its main location at the Wisconn Valley Science & Technology Park near Racine and will also have an off-campus presence in Madison.



“At Foxconn, we see our role as not only being a major investor in Wisconsin, but also a long-term partner to the local community. This includes promoting a vibrant environment that nurtures and enables Wisconsin’s talented workforce, allowing them to tap the immense opportunities that Wisconn Valley has to offer,” said Gou, founder and CEO of Foxconn Technology Group.



“The Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology will provide funding on practical topics and capabilities in core areas that will become increasingly invaluable to the advanced technology hub, along with the artificial intelligence, 8K resolution and 5G wireless technology ecosystem that we are building in Wisconsin.”



The bulk of Foxconn's investment will go toward a new interdisciplinary facility for the College of Engineering to replace 1410 Engineering Dr., complete details of which will be announced at a future date. Areas of potential study could include Advanced Technology on Panel (AToP), biochips, semiconductors, application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), smart building, smart infrastructure and smart city development, high-performance computing, high-speed communications networks, cloud server storage, sensors, robotics and IT systems, the press release continues.

erry Gou, Foxconn Technology Group chairman, and UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank sign a partnership agreement to pursue further research, education and scientific outreach collaborations.