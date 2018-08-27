© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension sells two 3D printers to US Armed Forces

Additive electronics technology provider, Nano Dimension, has sold two DragonFly Pro 3D Printers to different branches of the United States Armed Forces.

The two defense sector sales were closed just weeks after Nano Dimension received United States Government Certified Vendor status. The sales were closed by two of the company's US value added-resellers, TriMech Solutions and Fathom, each of whom sold a system to a different branch of the US Armed Forces.



“Nano Dimension continues to strengthen its position in the U.S. market, particularly in the U.S. defense sector. These sales to tier one customers demonstrate the attractiveness of our additive manufacturing solution. The ability to create functional circuit prototypes quickly and securely in-house is a key factor in the increasing adoption of our solution in the multi-billion-dollar U.S. defense sector,” says Simon Fried, President of Nano Dimension USA, in a press release.



“Nano Dimension’s DragonFly Pro 3D Printer makes it possible to 3D print radically new designs and improve workflows by leveraging the agility of additive manufacturing. The defense sector is highly motivated to enable additive manufacturing in the field by bypassing traditional manufacturing processes,” Fried continues.