© GomSpace Electronics Production | August 27, 2018
GomSpace is moving towards series production
A maturing business and well-tested technology has driven GomSpace to its current orientation shifting from prototype to serial production.
The company has already a combined order book and pipeline for 500-700 nanosatellites and is currently setting the scene to ramp up production committed to meet orders in pipeline and more to come. In light of this, GomSpace is welcoming a new member to its executive and top management team, Peter Høy, who will henceforward act as Chief Production Officer with GomSpace.
Peter Høy will take on the role ad Chief Production Officer with effect from 15th August. He has acted as Production Director with GomSpace since September 2017. In this new role, Peter Høy will be responsible for GomSpace’s organisational change and commitment to serial production.
GomSpace has already taken several steps towards serial production, and in past years, the company has produced thousands of components to commercial, academic markets and segments in the defence and security industry plus ESA and NASA. Last year, GomSpace sat out to produce for nanosatellite constellation orders in which the capacity remains one satellite per week. The goal, however, is to ramp up to one satellite per day which will considerably challenge existing standards in the industry and put GomSpace in a position of the business’ no. 1 manufacturer of nanosatellites.
In particular, nanosatellite constellation orders for Sky and Space Global, Aistech Space and Aerial & Maritime will dominate GomSpace’s serial production.
“We’re facing orders worth hundreds of millions of Danish Kroner, and even though we’ve already shown that we can handle complex challenges, we need to strengthen the production and management further. Every day, we’re writing a little bit of world history because it’s the first time this kind of production takes place. We are indeed proud of that. The new management team gives us a firm belief that we can handle even larger orders on a global scale in the future”, says Niels Buus, CEO in GomSpace.
Peter Høy will take on the role ad Chief Production Officer with effect from 15th August. He has acted as Production Director with GomSpace since September 2017. In this new role, Peter Høy will be responsible for GomSpace’s organisational change and commitment to serial production.
GomSpace has already taken several steps towards serial production, and in past years, the company has produced thousands of components to commercial, academic markets and segments in the defence and security industry plus ESA and NASA. Last year, GomSpace sat out to produce for nanosatellite constellation orders in which the capacity remains one satellite per week. The goal, however, is to ramp up to one satellite per day which will considerably challenge existing standards in the industry and put GomSpace in a position of the business’ no. 1 manufacturer of nanosatellites.
In particular, nanosatellite constellation orders for Sky and Space Global, Aistech Space and Aerial & Maritime will dominate GomSpace’s serial production.
“We’re facing orders worth hundreds of millions of Danish Kroner, and even though we’ve already shown that we can handle complex challenges, we need to strengthen the production and management further. Every day, we’re writing a little bit of world history because it’s the first time this kind of production takes place. We are indeed proud of that. The new management team gives us a firm belief that we can handle even larger orders on a global scale in the future”, says Niels Buus, CEO in GomSpace.
Top-15 1H18 semi suppliers – Samsung extends its lead The top-15 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O-S-D—optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) sales ranking for 1H18 includes seven suppliers headquartered in the U.S., three in Europe, two each in South Korea and Taiwan...
AISIN and Denso team up to develop electrification driving modules Aisin Seiki and Denso Corporation says that they have reached a basic agreement to...
Toyota and Uber extend collaboration to automated vehicle tech Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and Uber have agreed to expand their collaboration with...
North American PCB industry keeps recording growth Year-over-year growth continued for the American PBC industry in regards to sales and orders. The...
Yamaha Motor IM expands US operations Yamaha Motor Corporation USA’s Intelligent Machine (IM) Division has outgrown its current...
Nano Dimension sells two 3D printers to US Armed Forces Additive electronics technology provider, Nano Dimension, has sold two DragonFly Pro 3D...
Nokia lands EUR 500 million EU Financing for 5G research Nokia announces that the company has signed a EUR 500 million loan with the European...
GomSpace is moving towards series production A maturing business and well-tested technology has driven GomSpace to its current...
R&M opens new fiber optic production facility in India Swiss developer and provider of cabling systems, R&M, says that it has inaugurated its...
German components distribution remains on track Stable growth and healthy order situation shape the German component distribution market...
MAG Aerospace acquires Ausley Associates This acquisition adds over 200 system engineering, program management, and logistics...
Autoliv to expand production facility in Poland Polish construction company, Mostostal Warszawa, says that it has signed a contract with...
R&M integrates Czech fiber optic cable plant Swiss developer and provider of cabling systems for network infrastructures, R&M is...
North American semi equipment industry posts July 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.36...
Pektron to build new tech centre UK-based electronics manufacturer, Pektron, says it has been granted planning...
Husqvarna Group appoints new CFO Glen Instone, has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of...
Comtech receives $1.3 million order Comtech Telecommunications announces that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, its...
Production costs of panels expecting to drop less in 3Q According to a large-size panel cost breakdown, the overall production costs of large-size...
Dutch manufacturer chooses Europlacer’s iineo Dutch manufacturer Unitron Group has selected Europlacer’s iineo platform as the...
Helukabel officially opens the doors to new US HQ Cable manufacturer Helukabel announces that the company has officially opened its new...
VTech buy Pioneer's manufacturing facility in Malaysia Electronics manufacturer, VTech, says that it has completed its acquisition of a...
LAPP establishes its own presence in Switzerland via acqusition LAPP has acquired its long-term Swiss distribution partner Volland. Company founder...
Sila Nano raises $70M to scale the next generation of battery materials Sila Nanotechnologies, developing and manufacturing materials aimed at setting a...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments