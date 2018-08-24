© Autoliv

Autoliv to expand production facility in Poland

Polish construction company, Mostostal Warszawa, says that it has signed a contract with Autoliv Poland Sp. z o.o. have for the extension of a factory, where airbag modules are produced and designed.

The extended factory is located in Jelcz-Laskowice and belongs to the Autoliv Group – and according to a press release from Mostostal Warszawa the Polish plant is the second largest manufacturer of airbag modules within the Autoliv Group.