North American semi equipment industry posts July 2018 billings

© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.36 billion in billings worldwide in July 2018 (three-month average basis), according to the July Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.

Billings(3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year February 2018 $2,417.8 22.5% March 2018 $2,431.8 16.9% April 2018 $2,689.9 25.9% May 2018 $2,702.3 8.1% June 2018 (final) $2,484.3 8.0% July 2018 (prelim) $2,363.1 4.1%

The billings figure is 4.9 percent lower than the final June 2018 level of USD 2.48 billion, and is 4.1 percent higher than the July 2017 billings level of USD 2.27 billion.“Global billings declined for the second month in a row, indicative of customer push-outs,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “We expect the industry to weather this soft patch and end the year overall with strong growth.”