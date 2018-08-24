© Husqvarna Group Electronics Production | August 24, 2018
Husqvarna Group appoints new CFO
Glen Instone, has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Husqvarna Group.
Glen Instone, currently Vice President (VP) Global Sales & Services, Husqvarna Division, has been working at Husqvarna Group since 2006. He has held various positions within the Group including VP Finance of the Husqvarna Division, VP Finance Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as VP Finance of Manufacturing, Logistics & Purchasing. Before joining Husqvarna Group, Glen Instone was the financial controller of Electrolux Outdoor Products UK, BE and NL.
“I am very happy to welcome Glen Instone as our new Chief Financial Officer and I’m especially pleased that we were able to find the best candidate internally. Glen has a broad and extensive experience within the company and the right personal and leadership skills to support Husqvarna Group’s future journey towards market leadership. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Jan Ytterberg for his contribution to the Group”, says Kai Wärn, President and CEO of Husqvarna Group.
“I am very happy to welcome Glen Instone as our new Chief Financial Officer and I’m especially pleased that we were able to find the best candidate internally. Glen has a broad and extensive experience within the company and the right personal and leadership skills to support Husqvarna Group’s future journey towards market leadership. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Jan Ytterberg for his contribution to the Group”, says Kai Wärn, President and CEO of Husqvarna Group.
Autoliv to expand production facility in Poland Polish construction company, Mostostal Warszawa, says that it has signed a contract with...
R&M integrates Czech fiber optic cable plant Swiss developer and provider of cabling systems for network infrastructures, R&M is...
North American semi equipment industry posts July 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.36...
Pektron to build new tech centre UK-based electronics manufacturer, Pektron, says it has been granted planning...
Husqvarna Group appoints new CFO Glen Instone, has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of...
Comtech receives $1.3 million order Comtech Telecommunications announces that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, its...
Production costs of panels expecting to drop less in 3Q According to a large-size panel cost breakdown, the overall production costs of large-size...
Dutch manufacturer chooses Europlacer’s iineo Dutch manufacturer Unitron Group has selected Europlacer’s iineo platform as the...
Helukabel officially opens the doors to new US HQ Cable manufacturer Helukabel announces that the company has officially opened its new...
VTech buy Pioneer's manufacturing facility in Malaysia Electronics manufacturer, VTech, says that it has completed its acquisition of a...
LAPP establishes its own presence in Switzerland via acqusition LAPP has acquired its long-term Swiss distribution partner Volland. Company founder...
Sila Nano raises $70M to scale the next generation of battery materials Sila Nanotechnologies, developing and manufacturing materials aimed at setting a...
Southwire to acquire Garvin Industries Supporting the company's growth strategy and strengthening its commitment...
Horiba Automotive Test Systems to acquire FuelCon The Japanese company is acquiring the German supplier of test systems for fuel cells and...
Chinese manufacturer enters European market via acquisition Chinese design and manufacturing service provider, Universal Scientific Industrial, is...
CPI Industries expands antenna business via acquisition Communications & Power Industries says that it has acquired the related companies...
Aeolus flies with RUAG brain The European Space Agency’s (ESA) wind satellite, Aeolus, is set to launch in late August and...
ÅAC Microtec wins follow-on order from Kepler Swedish space technology company ÅAC Microtec has won an order from Kepler...
Kitron awarded order worth NOK 150 million The Norwegian EMS provider announces that it has been chosen as a manufacturing...
Manz gets EUR 67M in connection with CIGS orders Germany-headquartered equipment manufacturer Manz AG received another payment in the amount of approximately 67 million euros in connection with the CIGS major orders.
Logic PD team up with MAC to expand suite of capabilities EMS provider Logic PD announced that it has expanded its offering to provide cable...
3M wants what its owed – files additional lawsuit to enforce its patent right 3M and 3M Innovative Properties have filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the federal district...
Long-term growth for PCB industry 1H/2018 sales figures reported by the PCB industry in the D/A/CH region exceeded those...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Chinese manufacturer enters European market via acquisition
- Contract manufacturing market recovers in 2017 after four years of decline
- Murata to create up to 200 new jobs with new Finnish MEMS factory
- Zeiss invests in in machinery for semiconductor segment
- Boeing to acquire small-satellite solutions provider
Comments