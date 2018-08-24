© Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group appoints new CFO

Glen Instone, has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Husqvarna Group.

Glen Instone, currently Vice President (VP) Global Sales & Services, Husqvarna Division, has been working at Husqvarna Group since 2006. He has held various positions within the Group including VP Finance of the Husqvarna Division, VP Finance Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as VP Finance of Manufacturing, Logistics & Purchasing. Before joining Husqvarna Group, Glen Instone was the financial controller of Electrolux Outdoor Products UK, BE and NL.



“I am very happy to welcome Glen Instone as our new Chief Financial Officer and I’m especially pleased that we were able to find the best candidate internally. Glen has a broad and extensive experience within the company and the right personal and leadership skills to support Husqvarna Group’s future journey towards market leadership. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Jan Ytterberg for his contribution to the Group”, says Kai Wärn, President and CEO of Husqvarna Group.