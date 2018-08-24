© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Comtech receives $1.3 million order

Comtech Telecommunications announces that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., received a $1.3 million order for satellite communications infrastructure equipment from a major defence contractor.

The order specified Comtech EF Data’s VSAT networking equipment. Comtech EF Data’s VSAT solutions are a portfolio of high-performance, satellite-based communications hardware and software suites and professional services including installation, training and maintenance. The systems are focused on throughput and service quality, featuring the processing power needed to support transmission requirements for high data rate applications, high definition video and voice, and low jitter and low latency so stringent SLAs can be met. Additionally, the fully managed systems have the intelligence to enable dynamic allocation of bandwidth when and where it is needed.



“This order is an example of the market acceptance of our VSAT networking solutions to support mission-critical networks,” commented Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.



The equipment will be deployed by a government entity to support a new VSAT network.