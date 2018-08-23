© Helukabel Electronics Production | August 23, 2018
Helukabel officially opens the doors to new US HQ
Cable manufacturer Helukabel announces that the company has officially opened its new 75’000 square-foot US headquarters in suburban Chicago, Illinois.
This is the first phase of a buildout that allows for future on-site expansions to accommodate a facility of over 200’000 square-feet as the company continues to grow.
“This investment marks an important milestone in the company’s short history in the USA as it solidifies its continued commitment and expansion in North America. This build-to-suit, newly constructed facility has been designed and built specifically to harmonize operational processes and streamline workflow. Increasing the racking capacity by more than 100 percent will allow orders to be processed faster, provide greater product availability, and improved lead time,” the company writes in a press release.
Helukabel USA, which started operations back in 2007 in a 13’ 000 square-foot facility and expanded into a 43’000 square-foot facility just five years ago, has quickly grown in the US industrial cable and wire sector.
“Since our founding 11 years ago, we have physically moved two times in order to maintain inventory levels that allow us to provide products faster than industry standards so that we continue to exceed our customers’ expectations,” says Helukabel USA President Markus Dannheim.
The company began operating out of the new facility in May once construction, which started in early November 2017, was completed. “The speed with which we were able to design, construct and obtain beneficial occupancy to our new headquarters is a testament to the countless hours of planning that went into this project, our relationship with officials at the Village of West Dundee and Opus Development Company, and the dedicated team of Helukabel USA,” Dannheim adds.
