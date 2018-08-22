© Horiba

Horiba Automotive Test Systems to acquire FuelCon

The Japanese company is acquiring the German supplier of test systems for fuel cells and batteries in order to boost its presence on the vehicle electrification market.

Horiba Europe GmbH has agreed terms for the acquisition of FuelCon AG. The acquired company will become part of Horiba Automotive Test Systems – a supplier in the fields of engine, driveline, brake and emissions test systems, according to a press release.



FuelCon was founded back in 2001 and based in Magdeburg-Barleben, Germany. The company is a manufacturer and supplier of R&D and EOL (end of line) test beds and turnkey solutions for the E-Mobility sector, with expertise in battery and fuel cell applications.



The acquisition represents a strategic move from the Horiba group to increase its presence in the vehicle electrification market. The purchase will enable Horiba to provide a suite of test and development solutions across battery and fuel cell lifecycles. This will enable Horiba to increase its access to the growing global market requirement for E-Mobility solutions and capitalise on the growing demand for validation technologies.