© aac microtec Electronics Production | August 21, 2018
ÅAC Microtec wins follow-on order from Kepler
Swedish space technology company ÅAC Microtec has won an order from Kepler Communications of Canada aiming to deliver a spacecraft platform for their Machine-to- Machine communications service.
This mission is a precursor to their forthcoming GEN1 constellation. Including both satellite platform and on-orbit commissioning services, the order value is worth approximately SEK 3.5 million (about EUR 314'000), with the platform to be delivered in Q3 2019.
This order builds on the success of the previous demonstrator mission that included the initial 3U platform, which was launched in Q1 2018 and a follow-on platform due for launch in late 2018. This new platform will be the third member in Kepler's growing constellation offering satellite communication services for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
"This is a significant follow on order which will hopefully lead to a further platform orders in the future. It is a testimony to the quality and reliability of our mission solutions and demonstrates the trust of our customers in delivering a reliable platform that will allow them to fulfil their business case. We are delighted to be working with the Kepler Communications team, which has been an important and valuable customer for the development of our mission services. We hope to extend this relationship in the near future and are looking forward to continuing working with their team in Canada," says Iraklis Hatziathanasiou, VP Business Development.
This order builds on the success of the previous demonstrator mission that included the initial 3U platform, which was launched in Q1 2018 and a follow-on platform due for launch in late 2018. This new platform will be the third member in Kepler's growing constellation offering satellite communication services for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
"This is a significant follow on order which will hopefully lead to a further platform orders in the future. It is a testimony to the quality and reliability of our mission solutions and demonstrates the trust of our customers in delivering a reliable platform that will allow them to fulfil their business case. We are delighted to be working with the Kepler Communications team, which has been an important and valuable customer for the development of our mission services. We hope to extend this relationship in the near future and are looking forward to continuing working with their team in Canada," says Iraklis Hatziathanasiou, VP Business Development.
ÅAC Microtec wins follow-on order from Kepler Swedish space technology company ÅAC Microtec has won an order from Kepler...
Kitron awarded order worth NOK 150 million The Norwegian EMS provider announces that it has been chosen as a manufacturing...
Manz gets EUR 67M in connection with CIGS orders Germany-headquartered equipment manufacturer Manz AG received another payment in the amount of approximately 67 million euros in connection with the CIGS major orders.
Logic PD team up with MAC to expand suite of capabilities EMS provider Logic PD announced that it has expanded its offering to provide cable...
3M wants what its owed – files additional lawsuit to enforce its patent right 3M and 3M Innovative Properties have filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the federal district...
Long-term growth for PCB industry 1H/2018 sales figures reported by the PCB industry in the D/A/CH region exceeded those...
Contract manufacturing market recovers in 2017 after four years of decline In its annual electronics manufacturing services report, New Venture Research (NVR)...
SMT Thermal Discoveries partners with Kensho Shyan Germany's SMT Thermal Discoveries announces that the company has a new...
Boeing to acquire small-satellite solutions provider Boeing will acquire Millennium Space Systems, a provider of agile, flight-proven small-satellite...
Kris Haggstrom to handle e-commerce and EMS for PEI-Genesis PEI-Genesis has named Kris Haggstrom Senior Director of E-Commerce and Electronic...
GN Hearing partners with Google GN Hearing have joined forces with Google in a new new technology partnership that will...
Broadcom to acquire CA for $18.9 billion Broadcom and CA Technologies, a provider of IT management software and solutions...
Global NAND Flash revenue rose by 3.5% QoQ in 2Q18 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the global NAND Flash market has...
SVI opens facility in Cambodia EMS provider SVI announces that the company has opened the doors to its new...
KUKA wins major automotive contract in China KUKA has received an order to supply industrial robots to Chinese automotive...
Size of semiconductor acquisitions may have hit limit Mega-mergers become less likely because of the high-dollar value of major acquisitions...
Strong revenue growth and improved profitability for Incap “Our business performance was strong during the first half of the year and...
Managing director leaves Neways Electronics Riesa Oliver Seifert, who has been the of Managing Director of Neways Electronics Riesa and Neways...
Season Group’s Canadian facility obtains AS9100D certification EMS-provider, Season Group keeps updating its certification on a global level- This time the...
TrendForce: Apple to introduce three new iPhone models this fall According to TrendForce, the sales of Apple’s iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X that were released...
Ample secures $31 million in financing round Ample, a technology company focused on solving the energy delivery challenge for electric...
DRAM market saw record high revenue again in 2Q18 The global DRAM revenue grew by 11.3% QoQ (from previous quarter) to reach another record...
Circuit Solutions Ltd achieves ISO9001:2015 accreditation Cambridge UK based CEM Circuit Solutions Ltd (CSL) has successfully transitioned from its...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments