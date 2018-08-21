© ZVEI PCB | August 21, 2018
Long-term growth for PCB industry
1H/2018 sales figures reported by the PCB industry in the D/A/CH region exceeded those of the same period in 2017 by 4.4 percent, according to the ZVEI trade association PCB and Electronic Systems.
Turnover during the 2Q/2018 exceeded that of 2Q/2017 by 2.1 percent. As expected however, it declined when compared sequentially to1Q/2018 (-5.2%), as traditionally the highest sales figures are usually recorded for the first few months of the calendar year.
Due to the boom in 2017, the cumulative order intake in 1H/2018 remained 1.4 percent below that of the same period of 2017. However, the upward trend of the year 2017 (+13% compared to 2016) continued - albeit modestly - in 2018.
Strong growth since the beginning of 2017 has been driven by a sharp increase in demand. Furthermore, a significant number of orders were transferred from Asia to Europe to secure supplies. In Asia, copper foils and laminates experienced supply bottlenecks, the industry association writes.
The ZVEI expects the positive business trend to continue in 2018. Demand is rising as a result of technological changes and new customer industries, for example in the automotive, communications and industry 4.0 sectors. On the other hand, a component shortage that could last well into the coming year (2019) could temper growth.
The trend indicator book-to-bill ratio stood at 0.96 in 2Q/2018.
The number of employees in 2Q/2018 increased sequentially with 0.8 percent and 2.5 percent when compared YoY.
