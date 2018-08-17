© PEI Genesis General | August 17, 2018
Kris Haggstrom to handle e-commerce and EMS for PEI-Genesis
PEI-Genesis has named Kris Haggstrom Senior Director of E-Commerce and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS).
“As PEI-Genesis has grown into a stronger, larger, global company capable of providing services across all markets, our customers have always considered us to be their connector solutions provider,” said Peter Austin, Corporate Vice President, PEI-Genesis.
“We have moved from being known as the fastest custom assembler of connectors, to having the largest available-to-sell connector inventory, to making finished cable assemblies, to providing total custom engineering and design capabilities. With the addition of Kris and his deep background in E-Commerce and EMS, we stand on the horizon of the next step in our exciting evolution,” Peter Austin continues.
Haggstrom brings a wealth of experience from the distribution segment having spent the better part of 25 years in various senior management positions for Future Electronics and Digi-Key Electronics, building and managing global sales and E-Commerce business units.
“I’m excited to join PEI-Genesis in this new position. This role, focusing on the digital experience of our customers, will allow us to continue concentrating on the integrated buying experience as the focal point in our future growth,” said Haggstrom.
In his previous positions, Haggstrom has had postings in various North American locations as well as in Europe. “As PEI-Genesis continues to expand, our digital technology needs to be second to none,” said Austin. “We look forward to working closely with Kris and his team to ensure best-in-class solutions for our expanded global reach.”
