© mailthepic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 17, 2018
Broadcom to acquire CA for $8.9 billion
Broadcom and CA Technologies, a provider of IT management software and solutions, announces that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Broadcom will acquire CA.
Under the terms of the agreement – which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies – CA's shareholders will receive USD 44.50 per share in cash. The all-cash transaction represents an equity value of approximately USD 18.9 billion, and an enterprise value of approximately USD 18.4 billion.
Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, said, "This transaction represents an important building block as we create one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies. With its sizeable installed base of customers, CA is uniquely positioned across the growing and fragmented infrastructure software market, and its mainframe and enterprise software franchises will add to our portfolio of mission critical technology businesses. We intend to continue to strengthen these franchises to meet the growing demand for infrastructure software solutions."
"We are excited to have reached this definitive agreement with Broadcom," said Mike Gregoire, CA Technologies Chief Executive Officer. "This combination aligns our expertise in software with Broadcom's leadership in the semiconductor industry. The benefits of this agreement extend to our shareholders who will receive a significant and immediate premium for their shares, as well as our employees who will join an organization that shares our values of innovation, collaboration and engineering excellence. We look forward to completing the transaction and ensuring a smooth transition."
Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, said, "This transaction represents an important building block as we create one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies. With its sizeable installed base of customers, CA is uniquely positioned across the growing and fragmented infrastructure software market, and its mainframe and enterprise software franchises will add to our portfolio of mission critical technology businesses. We intend to continue to strengthen these franchises to meet the growing demand for infrastructure software solutions."
"We are excited to have reached this definitive agreement with Broadcom," said Mike Gregoire, CA Technologies Chief Executive Officer. "This combination aligns our expertise in software with Broadcom's leadership in the semiconductor industry. The benefits of this agreement extend to our shareholders who will receive a significant and immediate premium for their shares, as well as our employees who will join an organization that shares our values of innovation, collaboration and engineering excellence. We look forward to completing the transaction and ensuring a smooth transition."
Kris Haggstrom to handle e-commerce and EMS for PEI-Genesis PEI-Genesis has named Kris Haggstrom Senior Director of E-Commerce and Electronic...
GN Hearing partners with Google GN Hearing have joined forces with Google in a new new technology partnership that will...
Broadcom to acquire CA for $8.9 billion Broadcom and CA Technologies, a provider of IT management software and solutions...
Global NAND Flash revenue rose by 3.5% QoQ in 2Q18 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the global NAND Flash market has...
SVI opens facility in Cambodia EMS provider SVI announces that the company has opened the doors to its new...
KUKA wins major automotive contract in China KUKA has received an order to supply industrial robots to Chinese automotive...
Size of semiconductor acquisitions may have hit limit Mega-mergers become less likely because of the high-dollar value of major acquisitions...
Strong revenue growth and improved profitability for Incap “Our business performance was strong during the first half of the year and...
Managing director leaves Neways Electronics Riesa Oliver Seifert, who has been the of Managing Director of Neways Electronics Riesa and Neways...
Season Group’s Canadian facility obtains AS9100D certification EMS-provider, Season Group keeps updating its certification on a global level- This time the...
TrendForce: Apple to introduce three new iPhone models this fall According to TrendForce, the sales of Apple’s iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X that were released...
Ample secures $31 million in financing round Ample, a technology company focused on solving the energy delivery challenge for electric...
DRAM market saw record high revenue again in 2Q18 The global DRAM revenue grew by 11.3% QoQ (from previous quarter) to reach another record...
Circuit Solutions Ltd achieves ISO9001:2015 accreditation Cambridge UK based CEM Circuit Solutions Ltd (CSL) has successfully transitioned from its...
Mycronic lands order for two FPS6100 mask writers Mycronic has signed an agreement with a customer in Asia for two FPS mask writers...
Swedish EMS provider keeps investing in Estonian unit Swedish EMS provider Inission has carried out two major project at its manufacturing unit...
Ericsson ups its US investments to meet growing demand for 5G To support the accelerated build out of 5G in the United States, Ericsson will increase its...
Schweizer lays cornerstone for new production site in China The German PCB manufacturer announces that it has held a groundbreaking ceremony and laid the cornerstone for its new high technology production site in Jintan/Jiangsu Province in China.
William Demant and Philips partner in hearing healthcare Based on a licensing agreement, William Demant are partnering with Philips to bring...
Aspocomp picks up the pace The sales growth for the Finnish PCB manufacturer picked up during the second quarter of...
Electrolux divests BEAM and Sanitaire in North America Electrolux announced today it has divested its U.S.-based commercial and central vacuum...
Elon wants to take Tesla private Elon Musk has previously hinted about wanting to take Tesla private. The CEO took to Twitter...
Nordson SELECT appoints Envoy as Brazilian distributor Nordson SELECT has appointed Envoy Imp. Com. e Rep Ltda. as a distributor for the entire...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments