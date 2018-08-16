© KUKA

KUKA wins major automotive contract in China

KUKA has received an order to supply industrial robots to Chinese automotive manufacturer GAC NE, subsidiary of GAC Group. The order value lies in the high double-digit million euro range and was booked in the second quarter of 2018.

The automotive manufacturer GAC Group, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, has chosen KUKA as a supplier for the automation of its new, innovative production facility in Guangzhou. KUKA has been commissioned to deliver about 430 industrial robots for manufacturing electric cars. a press release reads.



The robots of the KR QUANTEC series & KR FORTEC series, including controller, will be used for joining and handling tasks in body-in-white production. The cloud-based platform KUKA Connect specially developed by KUKA will also be implemented besides the KUKA robots.



“This contract underscores our expertise in automation,” emphasizes Dr. Till Reuter, CEO of KUKA AG. “At the same time, we are further strengthening our position in the growth market of Asia and profiting from the megatrend towards automation.”