Lloyd Doyle Wins an Advanced<br>Packaging Award

Lloyd Doyle Limited announces that it has been awarded an Advanced Packaging Award in the category of Inspection/Imaging Equipment for its innovative IBIS system, a new development for solder bump inspection.

The crystal glass award was presented by Advanced Packaging Magazine's Publisher David Barach to Roy Lloyd and Keith Doyle during a Wednesday, July 12, 2006 ceremony that took place at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.



IBIS uses massively parallel digital signal processing technology coupled with true white light interferometry to offer 20 to 30 times improvement over existing interferometry systems previously available. This enabling technology will be transportable to wafer and chip solder bump measurement in the future.



"This system represents a breakthrough in inspecting and measuring bump parameters both accurately and at high speed," said Roy Lloyd, CEO. "It will enable manufacturers to have the capability for 100 percent inspection of solder bumps on chip carriers, rather than only being able to measure these under laboratory conditions."