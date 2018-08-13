© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Circuit Solutions Ltd achieves ISO9001:2015 accreditation

Cambridge UK based CEM Circuit Solutions Ltd (CSL) has successfully transitioned from its previous ISO9001:2008 standard to the newer more rigorous ISO9001:2015 accreditation.

Phil Ismay, Manufacturing Operations Manager and John Meyer, Sales and Business Development Manager were jointly delighted with the outcome of the recent audit of CSL’s QMS and operations systems. Phil commented: “The new ISO9001:2015 accreditation is designed to provide a framework for continual improvement and focusses more on enhanced leadership and risk management, rather than simply adhering to process. We have done a lot of work to tune our systems in accordance with the new framework and are pleased to have sailed through the audit.”



“Transitioning from ISO9001:2008 to ISO9001:2015 will give our customers further assurance that we are committed to providing the highest levels of quality and service.” Said John, continuing “We place great importance in continuing to develop our systems to ensure we meet and exceed the demanding standards that we set for ourselves and that our customers expect.”