Schweizer lays cornerstone for new production site in China

The German PCB manufacturer announces that it has held a groundbreaking ceremony and laid the cornerstone for its new high technology production site in Jintan/Jiangsu Province in China.

Covering a production area of in total 90’000 square metres, the new plant will start operation in 2020 focussing in particular on power electronic and embedding applications for the automotive sector.



After completion of the construction phase – which is scheduled to last 18 months – the set-up of the new production capacities will be carried out in three ramp-up phases, each with a capacity of 1’200 square metres PCBs per day. This is equivalent to the capacity of the Schramberg production site today.



The total investment will amount to EUR 150 million over the next ten years to enable group sales to jump to up to EUR 500 million.



In November 2017 Schweizer had signed a corresponding investment agreement with the Government of Jintan and just one month later founded the new company Schweizer Electronic Jiangsu (China). The official approvals of the Chinese Environmental and Construction Authorities have been obtained and financing of the first two construction phases has already been secured. For the financing two bank consortia were set up in Germany and China, providing credit lines of USD 120 million.



The company stresses that it will continue to develop and manufacture high technology PCBs in its German production site in Schramberg.