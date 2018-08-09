© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

William Demant and Philips partner in hearing healthcare

Based on a licensing agreement, William Demant are partnering with Philips to bring Philips-branded solutions to hearing healthcare.

“I am happy and proud to partner with Philips – one of the world’s best known and highly trusted healthcare brands. We clearly see a great match between William Demant’s technological know-how and Philips’ broader healthcare offering. By partnering with Philips, we get a unique opportunity to take connected hearing healthcare to the next level and offer new and exciting solutions within integrated healthcare services to the benefit of both professionals and people living with hearing loss,” says Søren Nielsen, President & CEO of William Demant.



“We are excited to partner with William Demant, as they bring audiological leadership and innovative hearing technology to the market. Together, we will be able to help improve the lives of even more people living with hearing loss and deliver on our shared vision of creating a healthier world through innovation,” says Andrew Mintz, SVP, Head of Global Brand Licensing at Philips.



Health, caring and innovation are cornerstones in the vision of both William Demant and Philips, which makes the partnership a great match for the future. Furthermore, it will strengthen and add value to both companies’ ambition to improve people’s lives.