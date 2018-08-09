© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 09, 2018
William Demant and Philips partner in hearing healthcare
Based on a licensing agreement, William Demant are partnering with Philips to bring Philips-branded solutions to hearing healthcare.
“I am happy and proud to partner with Philips – one of the world’s best known and highly trusted healthcare brands. We clearly see a great match between William Demant’s technological know-how and Philips’ broader healthcare offering. By partnering with Philips, we get a unique opportunity to take connected hearing healthcare to the next level and offer new and exciting solutions within integrated healthcare services to the benefit of both professionals and people living with hearing loss,” says Søren Nielsen, President & CEO of William Demant.
“We are excited to partner with William Demant, as they bring audiological leadership and innovative hearing technology to the market. Together, we will be able to help improve the lives of even more people living with hearing loss and deliver on our shared vision of creating a healthier world through innovation,” says Andrew Mintz, SVP, Head of Global Brand Licensing at Philips.
Health, caring and innovation are cornerstones in the vision of both William Demant and Philips, which makes the partnership a great match for the future. Furthermore, it will strengthen and add value to both companies’ ambition to improve people’s lives.
“We are excited to partner with William Demant, as they bring audiological leadership and innovative hearing technology to the market. Together, we will be able to help improve the lives of even more people living with hearing loss and deliver on our shared vision of creating a healthier world through innovation,” says Andrew Mintz, SVP, Head of Global Brand Licensing at Philips.
Health, caring and innovation are cornerstones in the vision of both William Demant and Philips, which makes the partnership a great match for the future. Furthermore, it will strengthen and add value to both companies’ ambition to improve people’s lives.
William Demant and Philips partner in hearing healthcare Based on a licensing agreement, William Demant are partnering with Philips to bring...
Aspocomp picks up the pace The sales growth for the Finnish PCB manufacturer picked up during the second quarter of...
Electrolux divests BEAM and Sanitaire in North America Electrolux announced today it has divested its U.S.-based commercial and central vacuum...
Elon wants to take Tesla private Elon Musk has previously hinted about wanting to take Tesla private. The CEO took to Twitter...
Nordson SELECT appoints Envoy as Brazilian distributor Nordson SELECT has appointed Envoy Imp. Com. e Rep Ltda. as a distributor for the entire...
Another record quarter for Koh Young 3D measurement and inspection company, Koh Young, achieved its largest-ever second-quarter...
Samsung to invest billions in AI, 5G € automotive electronics parts The South Korean company is stepping up its investments and is looking for growth. Samsung plans to invest USD 22.35 billion in AI, 5G, automotive electronics parts and biopharmaceuticals.
USound chooses Flex as manufacturing partner Austrian USound, a developer of audio solutions for personal applications based on MEMS...
ABB to create 90 new jobs in Memphis Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob...
Danfoss to acquire wireless remote control business from Ikusi Danfoss continues to invest in innovation to enable further growth, and announces that the...
Raytheon invests in advanced manufacturing for radar development Raytheon Company is opening a USD 72 million, 30’000 square foot facility on its Andover...
KK Wind Solutions extends its manufacturing footprint in Poland The company’s production facilities in Szczecin, Poland, have been extended with 3’500...
TrendForce expects prices of specialty DRAM to be stable in 3Q18 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that DRAM suppliers have in turn completed...
Zellner's medical technology building completed The manufacture of medical devices and systems began in the new Zandt building upon the...
Envision acquires controlling stake in Nissan's battery business Envision, a digital energy company, says it will acquire a controlling stake in Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), the electric battery operations and production facilities of Nissan Motor.
TE completes acquisition of ABB’s Entrelec business TE Connectivity announces that the company has closed its previously announced acquisition...
China’s semi capex forecast to be larger than Europe & Japan combined IC Insights forecasts that China-headquartered companies will spend USD 11.0 billion in...
ADEX selects Aegis' FactoryLogix MES platform ADEX Electronique (EMS) has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, at their...
Continental breaks ground on new HQ in Hanover Continental is beginning the construction of its new headquarters in Hanover. The...
LG to open AI research centre and partners with academia LG Electronics is aiming to define the future of artificial intelligence (AI) for consumers...
MC Assembly invests in new quality assurance equipment Florida-based Electronics Manufacturer MC Assembly continues to invest to provide...
North American PCB industry growth trend continues North American PCB shipments and orders in June continued to grow at a strong pace. The...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments