ABB to create 90 new jobs in Memphis

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, along with ABB and Thomas & Betts officials, have announced that the company will expand its operations and consolidate its R&D functions to a new location in Memphis.

The industrial technology company will invest USD 20.7 million and create 90 new jobs in Shelby County.



“I want to thank ABB and Thomas & Betts for expanding in Memphis and for creating 90 new jobs in Shelby County,” Rolfe sats in a press release from TNECD. “The manufacturing sector in Tennessee has gained over 46,000 jobs since 2011. I appreciate Thomas & Betts for continuing the momentum of the manufacturing sector for our state, and I look forward to our continued partnership.”



Thomas & Betts, a member of the ABB Group, is a designer and manufactured of essential components used to manage the connection, distribution, transmission and reliability of electrical power in utility, industrial, commercial and residential applications.



“Memphis and Thomas & Betts have been partners for over a quarter century,” said Franklin Sullivan, lead division manager, United States, ABB Electrification Products Division. “We have found it to be a perfect place to do business, with a hard-working, highly educated workforce. We’re pleased to be beginning a new chapter in our history here.”