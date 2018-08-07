© Danfoss Electronics Production | August 07, 2018
Danfoss to acquire wireless remote control business from Ikusi
Danfoss continues to invest in innovation to enable further growth, and announces that the company has reached an agreement to acquire the Remote Control business, currently owned by the Spanish company Ikusi.
The Remote Control business of Ikusi includes equipment and technologies for wireless operation and control of truck-mounted cranes, winches, off-road machines, and other applications. The acquisition reflects Danfoss’ strategic focus on utilising connectivity as a competitive advantage.
“Acquiring new innovative technologies is an important part of our investments in developing our business, and I am excited about the team of experts from Ikusi Remote Control joining Danfoss. Remote controls hold a tremendous potential, and the acquisition is a great example of how we by adding new digital technology can strengthen our portfolio of advanced components and systems and offer a broader range of solutions to the benefit of our customers,” says Kim Fausing, president and CEO, and welcomes the team to Danfoss, in a press release.
The Remote Control business will be integrated into the Danfoss Power Solutions business segment.
“I look forward to welcoming the highly experienced and knowledgeable team to Danfoss and to our business. We will invest in the business in San Sebastian which will become our center of excellence for remote controls keeping a close relationship with the community and the local university,” says Eric Alström, President, Danfoss Power Solutions.
The acquisition includes a development and manufacturing site in Spain and sales offices in USA, Germany and Dubai.
“Acquiring new innovative technologies is an important part of our investments in developing our business, and I am excited about the team of experts from Ikusi Remote Control joining Danfoss. Remote controls hold a tremendous potential, and the acquisition is a great example of how we by adding new digital technology can strengthen our portfolio of advanced components and systems and offer a broader range of solutions to the benefit of our customers,” says Kim Fausing, president and CEO, and welcomes the team to Danfoss, in a press release.
The Remote Control business will be integrated into the Danfoss Power Solutions business segment.
“I look forward to welcoming the highly experienced and knowledgeable team to Danfoss and to our business. We will invest in the business in San Sebastian which will become our center of excellence for remote controls keeping a close relationship with the community and the local university,” says Eric Alström, President, Danfoss Power Solutions.
The acquisition includes a development and manufacturing site in Spain and sales offices in USA, Germany and Dubai.
Elon wants to take Tesla private Elon Musk has previously hinted about wanting to take Tesla private. The CEO took to Twitter...
Nordson SELECT appoints Envoy as Brazilian distributor Nordson SELECT has appointed Envoy Imp. Com. e Rep Ltda. as a distributor for the entire...
Another record quarter for Koh Young 3D measurement and inspection company, Koh Young, achieved its largest-ever second-quarter...
Samsung to invest billions in AI, 5G € automotive electronics parts The South Korean company is stepping up its investments and is looking for growth. Samsung plans to invest USD 22.35 billion in AI, 5G, automotive electronics parts and biopharmaceuticals.
USound chooses Flex as manufacturing partner Austrian USound, a developer of audio solutions for personal applications based on MEMS...
ABB to create 90 new jobs in Memphis Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob...
Danfoss to acquire wireless remote control business from Ikusi Danfoss continues to invest in innovation to enable further growth, and announces that the...
Raytheon invests in advanced manufacturing for radar development Raytheon Company is opening a USD 72 million, 30’000 square foot facility on its Andover...
KK Wind Solutions extends its manufacturing footprint in Poland The company’s production facilities in Szczecin, Poland, have been extended with 3’500...
TrendForce expects prices of specialty DRAM to be stable in 3Q18 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that DRAM suppliers have in turn completed...
Zellner's medical technology building completed The manufacture of medical devices and systems began in the new Zandt building upon the...
Envision acquires controlling stake in Nissan's battery business Envision, a digital energy company, says it will acquire a controlling stake in Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), the electric battery operations and production facilities of Nissan Motor.
TE completes acquisition of ABB’s Entrelec business TE Connectivity announces that the company has closed its previously announced acquisition...
China’s semi capex forecast to be larger than Europe & Japan combined IC Insights forecasts that China-headquartered companies will spend USD 11.0 billion in...
ADEX selects Aegis' FactoryLogix MES platform ADEX Electronique (EMS) has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, at their...
Continental breaks ground on new HQ in Hanover Continental is beginning the construction of its new headquarters in Hanover. The...
LG to open AI research centre and partners with academia LG Electronics is aiming to define the future of artificial intelligence (AI) for consumers...
MC Assembly invests in new quality assurance equipment Florida-based Electronics Manufacturer MC Assembly continues to invest to provide...
North American PCB industry growth trend continues North American PCB shipments and orders in June continued to grow at a strong pace. The...
Boeing to establish new aerospace & autonomy centre Boeing plans to open the new Boeing Aerospace & Autonomy centre in Cambridge, Massachusetts, becoming the first major tenant of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) new mixed-use district in Kendall...
Atlas Copco has acquired niche machine vision solutions provider Atlas Copco has acquired German QUISS Qualitäts-Inspektionssysteme...
Nano Dimension strengthens footprint in North America Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, is expanding its channel network with the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments