KK Wind Solutions extends its manufacturing footprint in Poland

The company’s production facilities in Szczecin, Poland, have been extended with 3’500 square metres to support its customers’ growth.

The new hall extension adds 2’000 square metres to the production area and an additional 1’500 square metres for administration and social areas, the company writes in a press release.



KK Wind Solutions in Poland will now be operating +23’000 square metres and the company says that they are ready to meet the increase in customer demand for electro-mechanical systems.



“This latest expansion clearly demonstrates KK Wind Solutions’ investment in Poland supporting our customers’ growth and our relentless drive to optimise our supply chain solutions,” Thomas R. Olsen, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at KK Wind Solutions, says in the press release.