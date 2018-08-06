© scanrail dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 06, 2018
Envision acquires controlling stake in Nissan's battery business
Envision, a digital energy company, says it will acquire a controlling stake in Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), the electric battery operations and production facilities of Nissan Motor.
Nissan will retain a minority equity stake in the post-transaction company. With this strategic acquisition and collaboration, the newly formed company aims to further drive the development of battery storage technology and the energy Internet of Things, a press release reads.
Envision is a pioneer in the energy IoT and owns the intelligent IoT operating system, EnOS, which currently connects more than 50 million smart devices used for wind, solar, energy storage, charging networks, electric vehicles, and home energy management.
In addition to promoting the research and development of AESC Li-ion batteries, Envision intends to integrate its IoT technology to make intelligent batteries and incorporate millions of electric vehicles into a future energy network that is both clean and intelligent.
“AESC's lithium-ion batteries are among the most advanced, safe, and reliable in the industry. Their ability to power more than 340,000 Nissan electric vehicles without a single critical incident demonstrates AESC's excellence in technology, design, thermal management, and energy management. As a company inspired by technological innovation, we are delighted to work with Nissan and the AESC team to drive further evolution of this technology and the battery sector,” says Lei Zhang, Envision's Founder and CEO.
Lei Zhang added, “From an energy perspective, electric vehicles are mobile intelligent power stations, and the growing number of electric vehicles will have a huge impact on the electricity grid. At the same time, customer anxiety related to the range of electric batteries and charge time is limiting the development of the sector. Envison's smart IoT technology will make both the batteries and the charging process more intelligent.”
Envision intends to upgrade AESC's existing production facilities in Japan, UK, and the US to enable the production of higher density, long-range electric batteries. Envision also intends to open new production facilities in Wuxi, China, enabling AESC to serve the fast-growing Chinese market for electric vehicle batteries and stationary lithium-ion batteries.
"We are pleased to have secured a definitive agreement with Envision, a leading global company in the field of sustainable energy and IoT technology. The transaction will enable Nissan to concentrate on developing and producing market-leading electric vehicles - in line with the goals set in our midterm plan Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022,” says Yasuhiro Yamauchi, Nissan's Chief Competitive Officer.
Envision is a pioneer in the energy IoT and owns the intelligent IoT operating system, EnOS, which currently connects more than 50 million smart devices used for wind, solar, energy storage, charging networks, electric vehicles, and home energy management.
In addition to promoting the research and development of AESC Li-ion batteries, Envision intends to integrate its IoT technology to make intelligent batteries and incorporate millions of electric vehicles into a future energy network that is both clean and intelligent.
“AESC's lithium-ion batteries are among the most advanced, safe, and reliable in the industry. Their ability to power more than 340,000 Nissan electric vehicles without a single critical incident demonstrates AESC's excellence in technology, design, thermal management, and energy management. As a company inspired by technological innovation, we are delighted to work with Nissan and the AESC team to drive further evolution of this technology and the battery sector,” says Lei Zhang, Envision's Founder and CEO.
Lei Zhang added, “From an energy perspective, electric vehicles are mobile intelligent power stations, and the growing number of electric vehicles will have a huge impact on the electricity grid. At the same time, customer anxiety related to the range of electric batteries and charge time is limiting the development of the sector. Envison's smart IoT technology will make both the batteries and the charging process more intelligent.”
Envision intends to upgrade AESC's existing production facilities in Japan, UK, and the US to enable the production of higher density, long-range electric batteries. Envision also intends to open new production facilities in Wuxi, China, enabling AESC to serve the fast-growing Chinese market for electric vehicle batteries and stationary lithium-ion batteries.
"We are pleased to have secured a definitive agreement with Envision, a leading global company in the field of sustainable energy and IoT technology. The transaction will enable Nissan to concentrate on developing and producing market-leading electric vehicles - in line with the goals set in our midterm plan Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022,” says Yasuhiro Yamauchi, Nissan's Chief Competitive Officer.
KK Wind Solutions extends its manufacturing footprint in Poland The company’s production facilities in Szczecin, Poland, have been extended with 3’500...
TrendForce expects prices of specialty DRAM to be stable in 3Q18 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that DRAM suppliers have in turn completed...
Zellner's medical technology building completed The manufacture of medical devices and systems began in the new Zandt building upon the...
Envision acquires controlling stake in Nissan's battery business Envision, a digital energy company, says it will acquire a controlling stake in Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), the electric battery operations and production facilities of Nissan Motor.
TE completes acquisition of ABB’s Entrelec business TE Connectivity announces that the company has closed its previously announced acquisition...
China’s semi capex forecast to be larger than Europe & Japan combined IC Insights forecasts that China-headquartered companies will spend USD 11.0 billion in...
ADEX selects Aegis' FactoryLogix MES platform ADEX Electronique (EMS) has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, at their...
Continental breaks ground on new HQ in Hanover Continental is beginning the construction of its new headquarters in Hanover. The...
LG to open AI research centre and partners with academia LG Electronics is aiming to define the future of artificial intelligence (AI) for consumers...
MC Assembly invests in new quality assurance equipment Florida-based Electronics Manufacturer MC Assembly continues to invest to provide...
North American PCB industry growth trend continues North American PCB shipments and orders in June continued to grow at a strong pace. The...
Boeing to establish new aerospace & autonomy centre Boeing plans to open the new Boeing Aerospace & Autonomy centre in Cambridge, Massachusetts, becoming the first major tenant of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) new mixed-use district in Kendall...
Atlas Copco has acquired niche machine vision solutions provider Atlas Copco has acquired German QUISS Qualitäts-Inspektionssysteme...
Nano Dimension strengthens footprint in North America Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, is expanding its channel network with the...
IMI’s revenues grew 33% in the first half of 2018 Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI), a Philippine-based EMS provider, saw its revenues for...
Contract prices in NAND Flash market will keep falling in 2H18 The latest analysis on the NAND Flash market by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, forecasts that the ASP of NAND Flash will drop by around 10% QoQ respectively in 3Q18 and 4Q18.
ebm-papst invests in new plant in China With a ground-breaking ceremony, ebm-papst started the construction of a new plant...
BMW Group investing €1 billion in new Hungarian facility The BMW Group continues to expand its production network in Europe, with a new facility to...
Chinese smartphones to take the lead on the global market Chinese smartphones to break the dominance of Korean and American brands in the global...
Sungrow opens new factory for India base Sungrow, an inverter solution supplier for renewables, has officially opened its new...
Global sales revenue of DRAM modules grew 69% in 2017 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the global sales revenue of DRAM...
GomSpace signs contract to supply nanosatellites to Kleos Space GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and Kleos Space S.A. have signed a...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments