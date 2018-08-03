© jirsak dreamstime.com

ADEX selects Aegis' FactoryLogix MES platform

ADEX Electronique (EMS) has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, at their manufacturing facility located in Saint-Domineuc, France, with a focus on support of all aspects of advanced materials management.

In order to make a successful manufacturing business in Europe requires rapid-response and flexibility to execute customer delivery demand for the highest quality of products. Advanced management of the material supply-chain is a critical part of this. As their business expands, ADEX has decided to adopt Smart, digital factory automation tools, rather than just increasing manpower.



“The market is placing increasing demands on EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) companies. Our company supports these expectations by investing in the integration of Aegis FactoryLogix MES for the mandatory transitions to industry 4.0. We build our business based on our superior supply-chain management value, which Aegis’ FactoryLogix platform significantly enhances. FactoryLogix enables complete live tracking of materials across the whole factory, with optimization of all aspects of material logistics, as well as full material traceability. After conducting an extensive evaluation process, Aegis was the only company that could cover our needs across the entire operation and had excellent local customer references,” says Emmanuel Delaunay, Executive Manager, ADEX Electronique, in a press release.



Aegis’ FactoryLogix brings enhancement to ERP systems, allowing MRP (Material Requirements Planning) to perform far more effectively, frequently and accurately, knowing the exact visibility and status of materials within the factory down to a component level.