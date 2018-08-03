© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 03, 2018
MC Assembly invests in new quality assurance equipment
Florida-based Electronics Manufacturer MC Assembly continues to invest to provide quality electronic component production with the addition of new Keyence digital scopes, measurement and laser marking equipment.
The new technology, which includes Keyence includes 2000X 3D digital scopes, Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) and laser marking machines, have been installed at the company’s three North America manufacturing facilities.
Lee Arrowood, director of quality for MC Assembly, explains in a press release that the capital investment in the equipment is rare for a mid-tier electronics manufacturer and is one more example of how MC Assembly is committed to providing its customers with the best possible results.
“Our intent is to always provide the best possible results and outcomes for our customers,” Arrowood said. “Our latest investment is an example of that commitment.”
Keyence 2000X 3D Digital Scopes (VHX-950F) Installed at the company’s Melbourne, Florida facility as well as its Boston and Mexico locations, this super-type microscope helps perform failure and critical analysis.
The digital scopes can deliver up to 500x the magnification, verifying that all of the printed circuit board layers have connections. The digital scope provides confirmation that each PCB MC Assembly produces meets its industry standards.
Keyence Coordinate Measuring Machine (XM Series) Computerized coordinate measuring machines have also been installed at the company’s Boston and Mexico locations. Not only does this machine ensure the accuracy standards clients such as the DOD requires, but it also greatly reduces time spent during measurement.
Keyence Laser Marking Machine At the company’s Mexico location, MC Assembly has also installed a laser marking machine, allowing for extremely accurate laser etching on printed circuit boards, thereby replacing traditional labeling. Due to the large output at the Mexico facility, the laser marking machine is important to the company’s lean manufacturing practices.
“For us as a company, these machines offer us the ability to provide the value, competitive cost and quality that our customers demand,” Arrowood said. “It’s just one more way that MC Assembly works to stand out among its competitors.”
