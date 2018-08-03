Hindley Circuits has Achieved ISO 9001:2015

UK based EMS provider Hindley Circuits have recently secured an ISO 9001:2015 after meeting the qualification requirements. As the most up-to-date certification of its kind the standard focuses around companies’ quality management systems.

“With robust and well managed systems in place, achieving this certification will allow Hindley Circuits to monitor and continually improve our systems whilst also ensuring that we are consistently meeting our customers needs to the very highest standards,” the company writes in a press update.