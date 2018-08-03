Electronics Production | August 03, 2018
Hindley Circuits has Achieved ISO 9001:2015
UK based EMS provider Hindley Circuits have recently secured an ISO 9001:2015 after meeting the qualification requirements. As the most up-to-date certification of its kind the standard focuses around companies’ quality management systems.
“With robust and well managed systems in place, achieving this certification will allow Hindley Circuits to monitor and continually improve our systems whilst also ensuring that we are consistently meeting our customers needs to the very highest standards,” the company writes in a press update.
ADEX selects Aegis' FactoryLogix MES platform ADEX Electronique (EMS) has chosen Aegis’ FactoryLogix digital MES platform, at their...
Continental breaks ground on new HQ in Hanover Continental is beginning the construction of its new headquarters in Hanover. The...
LG to open AI research centre and partners with academia LG Electronics is aiming to define the future of artificial intelligence (AI) for consumers...
MC Assembly invests in new quality assurance equipment Florida-based Electronics Manufacturer MC Assembly continues to invest to provide...
North American PCB industry growth trend continues North American PCB shipments and orders in June continued to grow at a strong pace. The...
Boeing to establish new aerospace & autonomy centre Boeing plans to open the new Boeing Aerospace & Autonomy centre in Cambridge, Massachusetts, becoming the first major tenant of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) new mixed-use district in Kendall...
Atlas Copco has acquired niche machine vision solutions provider Atlas Copco has acquired German QUISS Qualitäts-Inspektionssysteme...
Nano Dimension strengthens footprint in North America Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, is expanding its channel network with the...
IMI’s revenues grew 33% in the first half of 2018 Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI), a Philippine-based EMS provider, saw its revenues for...
Contract prices in NAND Flash market will keep falling in 2H18 The latest analysis on the NAND Flash market by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, forecasts that the ASP of NAND Flash will drop by around 10% QoQ respectively in 3Q18 and 4Q18.
ebm-papst invests in new plant in China With a ground-breaking ceremony, ebm-papst started the construction of a new plant...
BMW Group investing €1 billion in new Hungarian facility The BMW Group continues to expand its production network in Europe, with a new facility to...
Chinese smartphones to take the lead on the global market Chinese smartphones to break the dominance of Korean and American brands in the global...
Sungrow opens new factory for India base Sungrow, an inverter solution supplier for renewables, has officially opened its new...
Global sales revenue of DRAM modules grew 69% in 2017 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the global sales revenue of DRAM...
GomSpace signs contract to supply nanosatellites to Kleos Space GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and Kleos Space S.A. have signed a...
Cemtrex receives over $20M in new orders Cemtrex announces that the company has received over USD 20 million in new orders in its...
Motortronics acquires Fairford Electronics Motortronics, a manufacturierof solid state AC motor controls and motor protection products...
SEMI: 'Billings remain robust' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.49...
Additive manufacturing partnership for space applications Oerlikon and RUAG Space, a division of the technology Group RUAG, signed a Memorandum...
NKT with more staff in Kaunas Power cable manufacturer NKT upped the headcount estimate for its Service Centre in Kaunas...
GKN Aerospace signs MoU for new wiring facility in India GKN Fokker Elmo and the State of Maharashtra (India) have signed an MOU for investment in...
