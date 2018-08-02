© eskymaks dreamstime.com

North American PCB industry growth trend continues

North American PCB shipments and orders in June continued to grow at a strong pace. The book-to-bill ratio for June is 1.05, says the IPC.

Total North American PCB shipments in June 2018 were up 12.6 percent compared to the same month last year. This year to date, shipments are 10.5 percent above the same period last year. Compared to the preceding month, June shipments increased 18.0 percent.



PCB bookings in June increased 5.6 percent year-over-year. Year-to-date order growth was 12.8 percent above the same period last year. Bookings in June were up 5.4 percent from the previous month.



“The North American PCB industry growth trend continued in June,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Sales growth was positive year-over-year for the 10th consecutive month and order growth has been positive for the past 13 months. The book-to-bill ratio retreated in June due to stronger sales growth than order growth, but it remains above parity (1.0) for the 17th consecutive month, which is a positive indicator of continued growth for the remainder of this year.”