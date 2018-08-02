© Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco has acquired niche machine vision solutions provider

Atlas Copco has acquired German QUISS Qualitäts-Inspektionssysteme und Service AG. The company specialises in machine vision solutions for quality inspection and robot guidance, and is mainly used in the automotive industry.

Quiss is based near Munich in Germany. The company had revenues of approximately EUR 8.5 million in 2017 and 45 employees. Quiss’ core competence is image processing, algorithms, as well as system design including hardware and software. The products are mainly used for quality inspection of adhesive dispensing applications within the automotive industry.



“The increased competence in vision systems for robot guidance and quality inspections will allow us to provide even more customer value in the world of automation.” said Henrik Elmin, Business Area President Industrial Technique.



The purchase price has not been disclosed. The acquired business will become part of Atlas Copco’s Industrial Assembly Solutions division in the Industrial Technique business area.