Nano Dimension strengthens footprint in North America

Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, is expanding its channel network with the addition of Fisher Unitech, a US technology provider of 3D product development software tools and 3D printers.

As part of the reseller agreement, Fisher Unitech will purchase Nano Dimension’s DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer and make the technology available to its large customer base. This is the third channel partnership that Nano Dimension has established in North America and represents a significant addition to the company’s sales reach.



“Fisher Unitech’s geographical reach, strong position in key verticals and excellent reputation makes them an ideal partner to accelerate our growth in the United States,” said Simon Fried, President of Nano Dimension USA. “We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with them.”



Fisher Unitech has 17 offices and 3D printing labs, supporting sales across 22 states, with more than 17'000 customers.



“This partnership represents significant growth potential for both companies. Nano Dimension’s technology forwards our mission to fundamentally advance manufacturing in America by adding the most advanced 3D printed circuit board technology to our customers,” said Matt Wise, CEO of Fisher Unitech. “Circuit boards are an essential element of the Internet of Things and smart connected products. Our industry leading clients strive to design, test and launch products faster than the competition and we are excited to bring them another tool to accelerate that process.”