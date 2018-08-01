© ebm-papst

ebm-papst invests in new plant in China

With a ground-breaking ceremony, ebm-papst started the construction of a new plant in Xi'an, the Chinese capital of Shaanxi province. From summer 2019, fan solutions for the Asian market are to be produced on 27'000 square meters.

"Demand for our products in the Asian market is growing steadily, so that we need further production capacities in addition to our plant in Shanghai. With this new building, we are implementing a further step in our internationalization strategy "Structure 2020" and the associated further localization in Asia," says Stefan Brandl, Chairman of the Managing Board of the ebm-papst Group in a press release.



The decision for the new location near the city of Xi'an, with its 12 million inhabitants, is reinforced by the high availability of qualified specialists and excellent transport and logistical connections.



"In addition to China, we also have our sights set on the emerging markets which will in future be supplied with products from our new location," says Thomas Nürnberger, President and CEO of the ebm-papst China. "These include above all the Asean states with countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, which are on the threshold from a developing country to an industrialized state," adds Nürnberger.



ebm-papst has been represented in China since 1996 and currently employs around 1,800 staff at the Chinese sites. The headquarters, which also houses the development center for products of the Asian market, is located in the free trade zone Waigaoqiao (Shanghai), the production plant in Nanhui (Shanghai). Two further locations are in Hong Kong and Qingdao.



The investment sum of the new building is estimated at around EUR 30 million.