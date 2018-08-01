© BMW

BMW Group investing €1 billion in new Hungarian facility

The BMW Group continues to expand its production network in Europe, with a new facility to be built in Hungary, close to the town of Debrecen.

It will come at an investment of approximately EUR 1 billion, offer capacity of up to 150’000 units a year and create over 1’000 new jobs.



“The BMW Group’s decision to build this new plant reaffirms our perspective for global growth. After significant investments in China, Mexico and the USA, we are now strengthening our activities in Europe to maintain a worldwide balance of production between Asia, America and our home continent,” said Harald Krüger, Chairman of the BMW AG Board of Management, in a press release.



As Mr. Krüger points out, Europe is the BMW Group’s largest production location. In 2018 alone the group is investing more than EUR 1 billion in its German sites to upgrade and prepare them for electric mobility.



Oliver Zipse, BMW AG Board Member for Production, added: “In the future, every BMW Group plant in Europe will be equipped to produce electrified as well as conventional vehicles. Our new plant in Hungary will also be able to manufacture both combustion and electrified BMW models – all on a single production line.”



Europe is the most important market for the BMW Group. In 2017 it accounted for almost 45% of all vehicle sales, with 1.1 million units sold.