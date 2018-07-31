© Sungrow General | July 31, 2018
Sungrow opens new factory for India base
Sungrow, an inverter solution supplier for renewables, has officially opened its new manufacturing plant for a total capacity of 3GW annually in Bengaluru, India on 27th July, 2018.
As per the Sungrow expansion plan for the launch of manufacturing plant in the second half of year 2018, the market commitments to Indian market have been fulfilled. The facility will be used for the production of central and string inverters, fulfilling Indian as well as international demands. From this, Sungrow has taken one further its position as a top solar inverter company.
Sungrow has a strong position among nverter companies in India. In the past two years, over 2 GW has been installed by Sungrow India. In response to the growing market demands, Sungrow established the factory in India, which will greatly improve the company's global delivery capacity and better serve customers.
Sungrow has a strong position among nverter companies in India. In the past two years, over 2 GW has been installed by Sungrow India. In response to the growing market demands, Sungrow established the factory in India, which will greatly improve the company's global delivery capacity and better serve customers.
Chinese smartphones to take the lead on the global market Chinese smartphones to break the dominance of Korean and American brands in the global...
Sungrow opens new factory for India base Sungrow, an inverter solution supplier for renewables, has officially opened its new...
Global sales revenue of DRAM modules grew 69% in 2017 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the global sales revenue of DRAM...
GomSpace signs contract to supply nanosatellites to Kleos Space GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and Kleos Space S.A. have signed a...
Cemtrex receives over $20M in new orders Cemtrex announces that the company has received over USD 20 million in new orders in its...
Motortronics acquires Fairford Electronics Motortronics, a manufacturierof solid state AC motor controls and motor protection products...
SEMI: 'Billings remain robust' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.49...
Additive manufacturing partnership for space applications Oerlikon and RUAG Space, a division of the technology Group RUAG, signed a Memorandum...
NKT with more staff in Kaunas Power cable manufacturer NKT upped the headcount estimate for its Service Centre in Kaunas...
GKN Aerospace signs MoU for new wiring facility in India GKN Fokker Elmo and the State of Maharashtra (India) have signed an MOU for investment in...
Lockheed Martin hires 1'800 employee for F-35 program Lockheed Martin announces that the company has hired more than 1’800 new employees in...
Incap Estonia receives latest version of ISO 13485:2016 The EMS provider announces that its factory in Kuressaare, Estonia, has successfully passed...
Metropolis in California to become a pilot city for automated driving Bosch and Daimler are speeding up the development of fully-automated and driverless...
Temporary short-time work despite highest order backlog in 10 years As of August 1, 2018, CeoTronics AG will introduce max. three months of...
Sigma Connectivity opens new R&D office in the US Sigma Connectivity Inc, Sigma Connectivity AB’s US subsidiary, opened its first office in San...
Continued growth for German PCB manufacturers Turnover (per working day) for PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region was 3.6 percent...
Kitron invests further - planning a new production facility Building on the strong performance in Lithuania, EMS provider Kitron is now planning...
Fresenius invests in Israeli medical device company Fresenius Medical Care Ventures, the venture capital unit of Fresenius Medical Care...
Faulhaber acquires Dimatech SA As from July 19, 2018 Faulhaber Drive Systems acquires the Dimatech SA,a Swiss...
Continental begins construction of Lithuanian plant Continental expand its European production capacities with a groundbreaking ceremony for its...
Autoliv joins research collab for future automotive safety Autoliv, Inc. joins the new European Horizon 2020 research project OSCCAR to...
Automotive mmWave radar market with CAGR of 15% from 2018-2023 According to the latest research by TrendForce, the market of automotive mmWave radar...
Foxconn purchases two properties in Wisconsin The Taiwanese electronics company has entered into an agreement to buy two buildings...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments