GomSpace signs contract to supply nanosatellites to Kleos Space

GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and Kleos Space S.A. have signed a contract for the supply of a multi-nanosatellite system.

The contract value is approximately EUR 2,42 million and the delivery of the multi-nanosatellite system is expected to take place in Q2 2019, GomSpace writes in a press release.



Kleos aims to guard borders, protect assets and save lives by delivering global activity based intelligence & geolocation as a service. The first Kleos satellite system, known as Kleos Scouting Mission (KSM), will perform technology demonstration that will be the keystone for a later global high capacity constellation. The Scouting Mission will deliver targeted daily services with the full constellation delivering near-real-time global observation.



"Kleos is a fantastic example of the revolution that is taking place in New Space. We are happy to see the perfect match between our technology roadmap and the services that Kleos will provide and we are confident that this collaboration will be a success.", Niels Buus, CEO at GomSpace, says in the release.



"GomSpace is a critical partner for Kleos to deliver our goal of providing global RF geolocation intelligence as a service. We continue to be impressed with the quality, value, responsiveness and capability of the GomSpace team who have shown themselves to be able to work truly synergistically with the Kleos team" , says Andy Bowyer, CEO at Kleos.