© GomSpace group Electronics Production | July 27, 2018
GomSpace signs contract to supply nanosatellites to Kleos Space
GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and Kleos Space S.A. have signed a contract for the supply of a multi-nanosatellite system.
The contract value is approximately EUR 2,42 million and the delivery of the multi-nanosatellite system is expected to take place in Q2 2019, GomSpace writes in a press release.
Kleos aims to guard borders, protect assets and save lives by delivering global activity based intelligence & geolocation as a service. The first Kleos satellite system, known as Kleos Scouting Mission (KSM), will perform technology demonstration that will be the keystone for a later global high capacity constellation. The Scouting Mission will deliver targeted daily services with the full constellation delivering near-real-time global observation.
"Kleos is a fantastic example of the revolution that is taking place in New Space. We are happy to see the perfect match between our technology roadmap and the services that Kleos will provide and we are confident that this collaboration will be a success.", Niels Buus, CEO at GomSpace, says in the release.
"GomSpace is a critical partner for Kleos to deliver our goal of providing global RF geolocation intelligence as a service. We continue to be impressed with the quality, value, responsiveness and capability of the GomSpace team who have shown themselves to be able to work truly synergistically with the Kleos team" , says Andy Bowyer, CEO at Kleos.
Kleos aims to guard borders, protect assets and save lives by delivering global activity based intelligence & geolocation as a service. The first Kleos satellite system, known as Kleos Scouting Mission (KSM), will perform technology demonstration that will be the keystone for a later global high capacity constellation. The Scouting Mission will deliver targeted daily services with the full constellation delivering near-real-time global observation.
"Kleos is a fantastic example of the revolution that is taking place in New Space. We are happy to see the perfect match between our technology roadmap and the services that Kleos will provide and we are confident that this collaboration will be a success.", Niels Buus, CEO at GomSpace, says in the release.
"GomSpace is a critical partner for Kleos to deliver our goal of providing global RF geolocation intelligence as a service. We continue to be impressed with the quality, value, responsiveness and capability of the GomSpace team who have shown themselves to be able to work truly synergistically with the Kleos team" , says Andy Bowyer, CEO at Kleos.
GomSpace signs contract to supply nanosatellites to Kleos Space GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and Kleos Space S.A. have signed a...
Cemtrex receives over $20M in new orders Cemtrex announces that the company has received over USD 20 million in new orders in its...
Motortronics acquires Fairford Electronics Motortronics, a manufacturierof solid state AC motor controls and motor protection products...
SEMI: 'Billings remain robust' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.49...
Additive manufacturing partnership for space applications Oerlikon and RUAG Space, a division of the technology Group RUAG, signed a Memorandum...
NKT with more staff in Kaunas Power cable manufacturer NKT upped the headcount estimate for its Service Centre in Kaunas...
GKN Aerospace signs MoU for new wiring facility in India GKN Fokker Elmo and the State of Maharashtra (India) have signed an MOU for investment in...
Lockheed Martin hires 1'800 employee for F-35 program Lockheed Martin announces that the company has hired more than 1’800 new employees in...
Incap Estonia receives latest version of ISO 13485:2016 The EMS provider announces that its factory in Kuressaare, Estonia, has successfully passed...
Metropolis in California to become a pilot city for automated driving Bosch and Daimler are speeding up the development of fully-automated and driverless...
Temporary short-time work despite highest order backlog in 10 years As of August 1, 2018, CeoTronics AG will introduce max. three months of...
Sigma Connectivity opens new R&D office in the US Sigma Connectivity Inc, Sigma Connectivity AB’s US subsidiary, opened its first office in San...
Continued growth for German PCB manufacturers Turnover (per working day) for PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region was 3.6 percent...
Kitron invests further - planning a new production facility Building on the strong performance in Lithuania, EMS provider Kitron is now planning...
Fresenius invests in Israeli medical device company Fresenius Medical Care Ventures, the venture capital unit of Fresenius Medical Care...
Faulhaber acquires Dimatech SA As from July 19, 2018 Faulhaber Drive Systems acquires the Dimatech SA,a Swiss...
Continental begins construction of Lithuanian plant Continental expand its European production capacities with a groundbreaking ceremony for its...
Autoliv joins research collab for future automotive safety Autoliv, Inc. joins the new European Horizon 2020 research project OSCCAR to...
Automotive mmWave radar market with CAGR of 15% from 2018-2023 According to the latest research by TrendForce, the market of automotive mmWave radar...
Foxconn purchases two properties in Wisconsin The Taiwanese electronics company has entered into an agreement to buy two buildings...
Axiom invests for success Following another year of sustained growth, UK-based Axiom Manufacturing Services has attributed its success to a prolonged process of key investment in technology and team development.
HMD Engineering B.V. invests in equipment Engineering firm HMD Engineering located in Nieuw-Vennep (The...
Rena and TSK Schill cooperate RENA Technologies GmbH forms a strategic partnership with TSK Schill GmbH, a company...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments