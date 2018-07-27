© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Cemtrex receives over $20M in new orders

Cemtrex announces that the company has received over USD 20 million in new orders in its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Segment during its most recent quarter ended June 30th, 2018.

The Company’s new orders were driven primarily by customers in medical devices, industrial technology, automation, and measurement devices. The orders came from both new customers and existing customers such as ERBE, Stäubli, and Heinzmann. These new orders bring the total EMS segment’s backlog up to over USD 50 million in total which puts the segment on a path toward organic growth of 10% over the next twelve months.



“We are encouraged with the recent success of our EMS segment. We have been able to rebound from a decline in sales last quarter with these new bookings. With $50M in backlog this gives us a strong foundation for us to continue growing within this segment,” Cemtrex’s Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented in a press release.