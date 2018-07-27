© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Motortronics acquires Fairford Electronics

Motortronics, a manufacturierof solid state AC motor controls and motor protection products, has acquired Plymouth-based Fairford Electronics Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The Ivybridge, UK based business supports Motortronics’ growth plans and accelerates entry into new markets, a press release reads.



Fairford has design and production facilities in Ivybridge, UK. The company distributes its products via a worldwide network of distributors and brand label partners across the Industrial Automation industry.



“Fairford provides an exciting opportunity for Motortronics and specifically, strengthens our position in IEC class products,” explains Jim Mitchell, President of Motortronics US, in the release



“Now with operations in USA, United Kingdom, Korea and China, Motortronics and Fairford are perfectly placed to offer outstanding support to all markets globally,” adds Brian Hong, Managing Director, Motortronics Korea.



Mark Shepherd, Fairford Managing Director also commented on the acquisition adding “Motortronics strength in Medium Voltage and ANSI Soft Starters, combined with Fairford’s expertise in Low Voltage IEC Soft Starters provides a major growth opportunity for both businesses and extends the product range for all our customers.”



Both Motortronics and Fairford will continue to trade under their own names.