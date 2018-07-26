© NKT Electronics Production | July 26, 2018
NKT with more staff in Kaunas
Power cable manufacturer NKT upped the headcount estimate for its Service Centre in Kaunas to 70 specialists in 2018. The initial target for 2018 was 30 employees.
Ilona Antonovičiūtė, Head of the NKT Service Centre in Kaunas, told InvestLithuania: “The decision of NKT to expand after such a short period shows complete trust in the professionalism and skills of the local talents. The top management has already witnessed what results young people driven by change and opportunities can generate".
Most of the current functions are finance-related. However, the company is already exploring opportunities to expand their IT Digitalization hub in Kaunas, as well as to introduce other functions. 2019 will see a continuation of growth for NKT Lithuania with the transfer of more complex processes.
“There is plenty of space for new companies and industries in Lithuania, but one must not underestimate the potential that the investors that are already here have. It is noteworthy that NKT joins a substantial number of companies that have already achieved their growth target for this year and plan to expand headcount severalfold. Thus, expansion projects of foreign companies are as important as new investments to the Lithuanian economy and labour market,“ states Virginijus Sinkevičius, Lithuania‘s Minister of Economy.
