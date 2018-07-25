© Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin hires 1'800 employee for F-35 program

Lockheed Martin announces that the company has hired more than 1’800 new employees in support of the F-35 program, meeting a commitment made in January 2017 by Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson.

The company has also announced that it plans to create an additional 400 jobs at its Fort Worth, Texas, facility to support increased production on the program. The announcement was made in conjunction with the Trump Administration's second Made in America day, which showcased a full-scale F-35 model on the South Lawn of the White House.



"The F-35 is an iconic product that represents the best of U.S. innovation, technology leadership, and advanced manufacturing," said Marillyn Hewson. "The program supports 194,000 direct and indirect jobs nationwide, and as we ramp up production we are creating even more opportunities for American workers. The men and women who participate in the F-35 program take pride in delivering unmatched, fifth-generation capabilities to the U.S. military and our allies around the world."



About 310 F-35s have been delivered to date, and the current program of record calls for more than 3,000 aircraft. The F-35 enterprise has significantly increased production volume year-over-year to meet demand. Lockheed Martin met its 2017 delivery target of 66 aircraft, representing more than a 40 percent increase from 2016. In 2018, the company is on track to deliver 91 aircraft and is preparing to increase production volume year-over-year to hit a rate of approximately 160 aircraft per year in 2023.